Kyiv Suffers Biggest Drone Attack From Russia Since Invasion Began
Kyiv suffered “the most massive drone attack on the capital since the beginning of the full-scale invasion” by Russia, Ukrainian officials said Sunday. According to a Telegram statement from Ukraine’s Air Force, a “record number” of 54 drones were launched at the city overnight. It added that 52 were intercepted by Ukrainian air defense, but the attack still killed at least one person and caused multiple fires. All 54 Russia-launched drones were “Shahed” drones, self-detonating weapons made by Iran—it’s believed that Iran sent hundreds to Russia since the beginning of the war. The attack took place ahead the anniversary of Kyiv’s founding nearly 1,500 years ago.