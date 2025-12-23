Son of Trump-Pardoned Couple Accused of Punching Cops During Arrest
Kyle Chrisley, son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, allegedly punched and injured police officers as he was arrested in Tennessee. Kyle, 34, was arrested in Rutherford County on Saturday, Dec. 20. “When attempting to speak with Mr. Chrisley, he became immediately aggressive, charged at deputies, and began to throw punches and assault deputies,” RCSO Sergeant Brady Greene said in a statement. “After a physical altercation and deployment of OC Spray, Mr. Chrisley was taken into custody.” OC Spray is pepper spray. Kyle is facing ten charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and retaliation for past actions. He was arrested after his wife, Ashleigh, called the sheriff’s office because he was being “belligerent.” His hearing is set for Jan. 27th, 2026, and he was released on $88,500 bond. In 2019, Kyle’s father and stepmother were indicted on 12 counts and were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. President Donald Trump pardoned the couple in May 2025.