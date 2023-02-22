Kyle Rittenhouse Begs for Donations as ‘Legal Bills Are Piling Up’
CRY ME A RIVER
Gun-toting conservative media darling Kyle Rittenhouse has taken to Christian crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo to announce that he’s broke. In a tweet Wednesday, Rittenhouse, 20, said the “legal bills are piling up” as he battles a wrongful death lawsuit in the killing of Anthony Huber—one of three people he shot during protests in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020. After arguing during a criminal trial that he acted in self-defense, Rittenhouse was acquitted of fatally shooting two men and wounding the third, but he now faces lawsuits from both Huber’s family and Gaige Grosskreutz, whom he shot in the arm. Grosskreutz’s suit accuses Rittenhouse of “emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering.” Rittenhouse has repeatedly relied on a large conservative base to fund his legal battles, recently tweeting that Grosskreutz’s suit is “an attempt to drown anyone who legally and justifiably defends there [sic] lives from attackers in a mountain of legal debt. We can not let them win.” He has raised about a quarter of his $500,000.