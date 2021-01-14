CHEAT SHEET
    Kyle Rittenhouse Boozes With Proud Boys, Flashes ‘White Power’ Sign

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Nam Y. Huh/Reuters

    Prosecutors are seeking to increase the restrictions on Kyle Rittenhouse’s $2 million bond agreement after he visited a bar in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, to drink and take photos with the Proud Boys. Rittenhouse, a cause célèbre on the right, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide over the deaths of two protesters and the injury of a third during the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations. His lawyers argue he shot in self-defense. Wisconsin law allows those underage to drink in the presence of a parent, and 18-year-old Rittenhouse arrived at Pudgy’s Pub on Jan. 5 with his mother. There, according to prosecutors, he was “loudly serenaded” by the Proud Boys with a song from Aladdin and posed for photos while flashing a “white power” sign, making an OK with one hand. He sported a shirt reading “Free as f--k.” Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday to amend his bond to prohibit him from drinking alcohol, visiting establishments where alcohol is served, and socializing with known militia or white supremacist groups.

