Data Leak Exposes Cops’ Donations to Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘You’ve Done Nothing Wrong’
‘YOU’VE DONE NOTHING WRONG’
Police officers and public officials threw money at Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager accused of murdering two police-brutality protesters in Wisconsin last year, according to leaked data from a Christian crowdfunding site. Rittenhouse, a rifle-toting Blue Lives Matter and Trump fan, became a hero to some MAGAists when he was charged with murder for allegedly shooting two dead at protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. According to The Guardian, that worship translated into cash. One $25 payment to Rittenhouse’s fund on GiveSendGo was reportedly linked to the official email address for Sgt. William Kelly, who serves in Norfolk, Virginia. That donation came with the supportive comment: “God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong.” A $100 offering was linked to the official address of Michael Crosley, an engineer at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which maintains the U.S. nuclear-weapons stockpile. In a statement, a Lawrence Livermore representative said Crosley “never intended to use his Lab email on this matter.”