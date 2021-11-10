Are Prosecutors Blowing the Kyle Rittenhouse Case?

For a week now, prosecutors have argued to a Wisconsin jury that “teenage vigilante” Kyle Rittenhouse traveled across state lines last August, determined to insert himself into an already-chaotic police protest, where he murdered two people and tried to kill another.

To prove their case that Rittenhouse, 18, should be convicted of several charges, including first-degree homicide, prosecutors have called 22 witnesses to the stand to detail the Aug. 25, 2020, unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The city exploded that week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black father, and prosecutors have honed in on how the then-17-year-old was the only one of a slew of self-styled militiamen who actually inflicted mortal harm amid the unrest.

At times, witnesses have appeared to bolster the prosecution’s case that Rittenhouse is at fault for fatally shooting 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber, and wounding 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. Moments later, however, testimony from the same witnesses seemed to favor the defense’s argument that the teenager only fired an AR-15 out of self defense.