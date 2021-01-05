The Kenosha County district attorney announced Tuesday there will be no charges for the white police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back, paralyzing the 29-year-old Black man from the waist down and setting off a new wave of unrest over police brutality.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake in August 2020 as Blake tried to get into a van with his children. The harrowing incident was recorded by a bystander in a video that quickly went viral, sparking several nights of unrest in the Wisconsin city—and the deaths of two protesters.

“No Kenosha law enforcement officer will be charged in any offense based on the facts and the laws,” Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced during a lengthy presentation. “It is our decision that no charge shall be filed.”

Graveley went into detail about his charging decision at the press conference, saying it was made following a review of more than 40 hours of police squad video, and over 200 reports. He said that his office was ultimately tasked with determining whether Sheskey had a reasonable belief that he was in danger of being harmed by Blake, or whether someone else in the area could be in imminent danger.

“It’s really evidence about the perspective of Officer Sheskey at each moment and what would a reasonable officer do at each moment,” Graveley said. “Almost none of those things are answered in that deeply disturbing video that we’ve all seen. ...Officer Sheskey felt he was about to be stabbed.”

The district attorney said he spoke to Blake shortly before the press conference, adding that “this was tragedy first and foremost for Jacob Blake,” his family, and the Kenosha community. He added that no charges will be filed against Blake as well.

Ben Crump, an attorney representing the Blake family, expressed outrage over the decision, saying, “We are immensely disappointed and feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family but the community that protested and demanded justice.”

“This isn’t the news we hoped for, but our work is not done and hope is not lost. We must broaden the fight for justice on behalf of Jacob Blake and the countless other Black victims of racial injustice and police brutality,” Blake said. “We will continue to press forward with our own investigation and fight for systemic change in policing and transparency at all levels. We urge Americans to continue to raise their voices and demand change in peaceful and positive ways during this emotional time.”

While the officer and his colleagues who were at the scene were all put on leave after the incident, the charging decision by the Kenosha County district attorney took considerable time. Ahead of the decision, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis took precautionary measures like carving out a designated protest area, limiting bus routes, and closing roads.

The city also approved an emergency declaration and Wisconsin mobilized 500 National Guard troops ahead of the announcement. On Monday night, Blake’s father led a march through the city, demanding charges and calling on residents to “make noise.”

“Let’s be heard around the world. We’re not going to stop in Kenosha. We’re headed to D.C. We’re headed to Nancy Pelosi’s office. We’re headed to whoever is going to be in charge of the Senate,” Jacob Blake Sr. said at the march. “Because this has got to be federally heard, for not just my son, but for everybody who has suffered police brutality—everyone.”

Sheskey had worked for Kenosha’s troubled police department for seven years and had previously worked as a campus cop at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin—Parkside.

In a 2018 interview with the Kenosha News, when he was part of the Kenosha P.D.’s bike unit, he spoke about why he liked being a cop.

“What I like most is that you’re dealing with people on perhaps the worst day of their lives and you can try and help them as much as you can and make that day a little bit better,” he said.

In the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting, the state’s Department of Justice said officers were initially called to a home after a woman said her boyfriend was there when he shouldn’t be. A dispatcher told officers that the woman said, “Jacob Blake isn’t supposed to be there and he took the complainant’s keys and is refusing to give them back.”

On Tuesday, Graveley played 911 calls that preceded the shooting, stating that officers were responding to a call for family trouble and were notified that Blake had a warrant out for his arrest. Graveley also noted that Blake had a history of domestic abuse and that officers were aware of that prior to responding to the call. The woman who called 911 had previously called authorities about sexual assault complaints against Blake, the DA said.

Officers later said they were trying to take Blake into custody on an outstanding sexual assault warrant stemming from a prior domestic incident.

Before the shooting, Graveley said officers and a witness reported hearing Blake say, “I’m taking the kids and I’m taking the car.”

Both Sheskey and another officer, Vincent Arenas, at one point used a Taser on Blake to no effect. In footage filmed and shared widely on social media, Blake then walked around his vehicle as officers trailed him with their guns drawn. He opened the driver’s side door before Sheskey grabbed the back of Blake’s shirt and shot him seven times in the back in front of Blake’s three children.

“There are many commands disobeyed... and there are multiple ways the officers try to bring him into custody,” Graveley said.

Blake had initially told officers he had a knife, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A knife was later found on the driver’s side floorboard, and Graveley said that Blake had the weapon during the incident and “refused to drop it.”

The incident, which left Blake paralyzed from the waist down, set off a fresh wave of rage that had barely subsided since the May death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

In downtown Kenosha, buildings were burned and police deployed tear gas during volatile protests. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old armed vigilante who apparently traveled to Wisconsin to protect businesses from looters, allegedly killed two protesters and wounded a third during the most violent night of unrest.

“There’s a lot more life to live. Your life, your legs, can be taken from you at any time,” Blake said from his hospital bed in September. “It hurts to breathe. It hurts to sleep. It hurts to move from side to side. It hurts to eat. Please, I’m telling you. Change your lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, and make everything easier for our people.”

A month later, Blake was released from the hospital and moved to a rehabilitation center where he reportedly received treatment until the end of November. The sexual assault charges against him were dropped.

In January, negligence claims were filed on behalf of two men Rittenhouse shot, alleging the city and Kenosha County did not appropriately respond to the unrest. The parents of Anthony Huber, who was killed during the demonstration, and one protester who was wounded, Gaige Grosskreutz, have each filed a $10 million claim against both the city and county.