Kyle Rittenhouse Isn’t Voting for Donald Trump: ‘We Need Champions’
Kyle Rittenhouse, who became a darling of the right after he fatally shot protesters in 2020, says he’s not going to vote for Donald Trump. “A lot of people are upset that I said I’m going to be writing in Ron Paul for president of the United States, and that is true, I will be writing in Ron Paul,” the 21-year-old said in a clip posted on X hours after sharing a picture of him posing alongside the former Texas congressman. “Unfortunately, Donald Trump had bad advisers, making him bad on the Second Amendment, and that is my issue,” Rittenhouse explained. “If you cannot be completely uncompromisable on the Second Amendment, I will not vote for you, and I will write somebody else in. We need champions for the Second Amendment or our rights would be eaten away and eroded each day.” Rittenhouse shot three protesters—two of whom died—in Kenosha, Wisconsin, four years ago, and was later acquitted of criminal charges connected to the bloodshed. Trump invited Rittenhouse to Mar-a-Lago after the trial, describing him as a “nice young man” and a “fan” of Trump.