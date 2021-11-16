Kyle Rittenhouse Jury Begins Deliberation in Vigilante Murder Trial
WAITING GAME
A 12-person jury on Tuesday began deliberating whether Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who killed two people and injured a third, should be convicted of murder. After a three-week trial, a jury of seven men and five women will now decide whether Rittenhouse, 18, will be convicted of five felonies. Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, as a sort of “chaos tourist,” appointing himself to protect businesses after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. During Aug. 23, 2020, unrest, Rittenhouse killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber, and wounded 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. The Rittenhouse defense has insisted his decisions to fatally shoot two people and injure a third were merely acts of self-defense.