Rittenhouse Lawyer Blasts GOP Congressmen, Trump Jr. Over Job Offers and Free Guns
VULTURES
Kyle Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards slammed GOP congressman who practically begged his client to come work for them, declaring that their internship offers are nothing more than a cash grab. “They're raising money on it and you have all these Republican congressmen saying come work for me,” Richards said to Insider following Rittenhouse’s acquittal Friday. “They want to trade on his celebrity and I think it's disgusting.” The remarks came following offers from far-right lawmakers such as Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who bantered on Twitter about who could scoop up the conservative poster child. Richards did not mince words for Donald Trump, Jr., either, after he tweeted—and deleted—that a gun rights organization would send Rittenhouse an AR-15. “He’s an idiot. I don't have to expand on that because it speaks for itself,” he said.