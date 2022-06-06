Kyle Rittenhouse Switches His College—Again
THIRD TIME'S A CHARM
He’s a Sun Devil! No, he’s an Aggie! No, he’s a Buccaneer! One day after a Texas A&M spokesperson denied Kyle Rittenhouse’s claims that he would be attending the university, the teenager announced on Twitter that he is actually planning on going to Blinn College, a two-year public university. Blinn is the third college that Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of multiple felony charges connected to a fatal shooting during a 2020 racial justice protest, has claimed as his own, with Arizona State University being the first. “Kyle Rittenhouse has applied but not yet enrolled for any classes,” Blinn College spokesperson Richard Bray told The Daily Beast. “As this web page with our steps to apply and enroll notes, Blinn has an open enrollment policy.”