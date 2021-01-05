Kyle Rittenhouse Pleads Not Guilty to Kenosha Protest Shootings
HOMICIDE
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring a third during an August protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon. He is accused of traveling from Illinois, ostensibly to protect businesses during a protest, and then shooting at protesters when they tried to disarm him. He crossed state lines back home and turned himself in the next morning—but has maintained he acted in self defense. He has been hailed as a hero on the far right and was released from custody in November on a $2 million cash bond. He will return to court on March 10 and will face a jury later that month.