Rittenhouse Spotted Chowing Down on BBQ With South Carolina Attorney General
Kyle Rittenhouse was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with South Carolina’s top prosecutor on Thursday. The 18-year-old, acquitted last month of all charges related to shooting dead two demonstrators at a racial justice protest in 2020, was seen leaving Maurice’s BBQ Piggie Park with state Attorney General Alan Wilson. The pair was also photographed sitting at a table inside the restaurant, joined by three other men. Rittenhouse did not respond to questions about what he was doing in town from a reporter with WIS-TV, an NBC affiliate in Columbia. A man in Rittenhouse’s party reportedly said he had been meeting with his lawyer. Wilson maintained to the reporter that he and Rittenhouse were just getting lunch.