Kyle Rittenhouse’s Attorney Resigns From Legal Fundraiser After Dodgy Financial Past Revealed
ROLLING IN DEBT
John Pierce, the lead attorney for accused Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse, has resigned from the #FightBack Foundation, a day after The Daily Beast reported that some of the funds were going to Pierce’s own law firm, which he’s dug into millions of dollars in debt. Pierce said he would resign in order to focus on defending Rittenhouse, and to avoid money conflicts that involve the lawyer’s questionable financial past. The foundation is soliciting donations to cover Rittenhouse’s legal fees and has raised more than $700,000, with an overall goal to “bring lawsuits to stop the left’s lies.” Attorney Lin Wood, who is now the foundation’s controlling member, said he wasn’t worried about Pierce’s money problems. “If everybody who needed a lawyer was forced to hire a pristine firm, nobody would ever be able to hire a lawyer,” he told USA Today.