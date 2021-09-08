Ex-New York GOP Congressional Candidate Found Dead
TRAGIC
A New York congressional candidate has died by apparent suicide Tuesday, weeks after he dropped his bid to become a House rep. Kyle Van De Water, 41, was found dead after Poughkeepsie, New York, police responded to a call of a “man down” at a local cemetery. Van De Water, who served in Afghanistan, had dropped his bid to oust Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY) last month after he said he was “no longer able to give 110 percent towards this endeavor.” Delgado said in a statement to Mid Hudson News that Van De Water’s death was a reminder that “far too many veterans across our country are going without the support and care that their service to our great land undoubtedly necessitates. We can and must do better.”
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinero praised Van De Water as a “war hero who put his life and well-being on the line for his country. We owe him, his family, and all of our brave service men and women everything for the sacrifices they have made.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741