Mom Mauled by Dogs Wakes Up to Learn Her Arms Are Gone

A South Carolina mom who was nearly killed by three dogs last month regained consciousness to learn that both her arms had been amputated, and was so upset she had to be sedated and put on a ventilator again. Kyleen Waltman, 38, had undergone numerous surgeries since the March 21 mauling and has battled high blood pressure, fevers, and respiratory issues in the hospital. “Mama says it’s like she’s giving up. Before ya’ll go assuming we as her family are not giving up,” Waltman’s sister, Amy Wynne, wrote on GoFundMe. “The lord has brought her this far for a reason. Her story is not done. Now they have took off everything on the arms that now she can not have regular prosthetics. So here we are trying to figure out how to keep her from thinking negative thoughts about her life.”
