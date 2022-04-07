CHEAT SHEET
Mom Who Lost Arms to Dogs Faces Another Setback
The South Carolina mom who lost both her arms to a dog attack, among other injuries, suffered a setback Wednesday. According to her family’s GoFundMe update, doctors had to give Kyleen Waltman, 38, a tracheostomy to help with her breathing and put a shunt in her lung to remove fluid that had built up. “One day it’s like yeah she’s getting better and healing real, then it’s like a turn for the worse,” her sister Amy Wynne wrote. Waltman was found March 21 in a ditch with dogs on top of her and has undergone numerous surgeries. When she was fully removed from sedation last week, she was so upset to learn that her arms had been amputated that doctors had to put her back under.