Woman Who Lost Arms in Dog Attack May Lose Leg Now

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at GoFundMe
Kyleen Waltman has been through one medical crisis after another since she was mauled by dogs in South Carolina in March. She lost her colon, and both of her arms had to be amputated—one so fully that she won’t be able to get a prosthetic, her sister said in an update Thursday on GoFundMe. And now the 38-year-old mom is in danger of losing one of her legs because skin grafts have not healed. “Blood pressure and breathing still is wanting to regulate, so they have her sedated once again,” her sister wrote. “She had her 10th surgery and the doctor says she will have many more.”