Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé Expected to Join Powerhouse Club Real Madrid
GOATED
Kylian Mbappé will join longtime international soccer powerhouse Real Madrid later this year, once his contract with current club Paris Saint-Germain is up. The move is not yet finalized, but sources familiar with the matter told ESPN that the French athlete had reached a decision and is expected to publicly announce it next week. Mbappé may earn only half of his current salary at Real Madrid; but the Spanish club is his dream team, sources said, boasting a number of domestic, European and world records and alums like Cristiano Ronaldo. Mbappé has also publicly stated his desire to compete in the 2024 Olympics in his home country of France, which will take place in July after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends in May. Olympic participation requires the consent of a player’s professional club, meaning that if he signs with the Real Madrid, the legendary club could make or break Mbappé’s gold-medal aspirations.