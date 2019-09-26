CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
OH NO
Kylie Jenner Hospitalized With Undisclosed Illness
Read it at Associated Press
Kylie Jenner has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness, the Associated Press reports. In a statement Wednesday, Jenner said she would have to miss Paris fashion week and the unveiling of her makeup collaboration with Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of fashion brand Balmain. “Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel,” Jenner wrote. Her representative reportedly confirmed that she was in the hospital, but said she was doing well. TMZ reports that she was admitted to the hospital for “severe flu-like symptoms” and has been feeling ill for several days—which caused her to miss the Emmy Awards on Sunday evening.