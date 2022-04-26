Kylie Jenner Takes Stand in Blac Chyna Defamation Trial

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Kylie Jenner took the stand in her own defense Monday and testified that she had good reason to think her brother’s ex-fiancée, model Blac Chyna, was violent. The two women share an ex-boyfriend, the rapper Tyga, and Jenner said that prompted Chyna to send her a threatening message. She also testified that Tyga showed her a scar where Chyna had allegedly knifed him. The 24-year-old reality star—who is being sued by Chyna for defamation—said she tried to warn her brother, Rob Kardashian, about his new girlfriend’s tendencies, but he didn’t listen. But, Jenner said, Kardashian found out the hard way when he and Chyna had a huge fight in 2016. “He used the words, ‘She was trying to kill me,’” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.