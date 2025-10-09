An experienced skydiver has died after a fatal injury suffered when crashing mid-air into another experienced skydiver in Massachusetts. Robert Szabo died three days after the Saturday collision at the age of 62, according to local authorities. Szabo, originally from Connecticut, landed in the small Massachusetts town of Orange’s airport with a “fully functioning parachute,” according to the skydiving company, Jumptown Skydiving. Szabo was taken from the airport “by ambulance to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, where he remained until he died Tuesday evening,” authorities said. “Despite the best efforts of his medical team, and with MRI results confirming a grim prognosis, Rob’s decision was made to allow nature to take its course,” the obituary read. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, while local police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding it. Szabo first skydived in 1981, according to Connecticut Parachutists, where he was a staff member. He took part in over 5,000 jumps all around the world, according to his obituary. “He passed away peacefully in the arms of his close friend, Bryce Painter,” according to his obituary.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Kylie Jenner will make her acting debut in pop star Charli XCX’s newest A24 film, The Moment. The Brat singer announced her newest project with a flashy video on Instagram, warning audiences that the video “contains strobing light could cause seizures.” Without mentioning much else about the film, the post announced Jenner and Charli would be starring in the movie, alongside a slew of famous faces including Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Sennott, Kate Berlant, and Jamie Demetriou. The caption, reading “based on an original idea by charli xcx. The moment. coming 2026,” teased the film, which is purportedly a mockumentary following the rise of a pop star preparing for her first headlining tour. As a member of the famous Kardashian clan, Jenner has historically faced accusations of being a talentless nepo baby. The new film, which will be written by Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes, will be the 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s chance at unveiling potential acting prowess. Record producer A.G. Cook will create original music for the feature film, which is also being produced under Charli’s Studio365 label in collaboration with film producer David Hinojosa of 2 AM.
Chicago Sky player Angel Reese announced on Instagram that she will be walking the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings,” the 23-year-old WNBA star posted on Instagram Thursday, sharing photos of herself in the iconic Victoria’s Secret pink robe and wings. Shortly after, the official Instagram page for the lingerie brand welcomed Reese to the runway, writing: “The first professional athlete, Angel… major is an understatement." On Wednesday, KAROL G, Madison Beer, Missy Elliott, and TWICE were announced as the musical guests for the fashion show, which will air live across multiple platforms. After a brief break from 2019 to 2023 due to controversies, the famous fashion show returned last year with a new focus and shifted values. “What is a modern Angel?” the new Victoria’s Secret CEO, Hillary Super, asked last month in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, adding, “Does it have to be a supermodel? We are having those debates.” Having attended the fashion show last year, Reese will walk the runway in her debut on October 15. “This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for,” Reese told PEOPLE after the announcement.
Tim Westwood, the longtime BBC radio DJ, has been accused of multiple counts of rape and sexual misconduct from incidents relating to seven different women. The 68-year-old, who spent nearly 20 years with the BBC, is facing 15 charges alleged to have taken place between 1983 and 2016. Westwood, the son of a Church of England bishop, is alleged to have raped four women between 1995 and 2010 and sexually assaulted several teenage girls between the ages of 17 and 18 on separate occasions, with the most recent charge concerning an alleged sexual assault on a woman in her 20s in 2016. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police said, “It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us, and we continue to provide them with all available support.” An independent report into Westwood, who headed the BBC’s hip-hop coverage for decades, found the DJ often made sexualized remarks on his shows, particularly focused on women’s breasts. Sacha Baron Cohen once cited Westwood as the inspiration behind his famous Ali G character. His trial will take place at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Nov. 10.
Susan Kendall Newman, the daughter of Paul Newman, has died, according to her family. She was 72-years-old. According to her obituary, Susan died August 2 with her cause of death listed as complications from chronic health conditions. “Susan Kendall Newman will be remembered for her sharp wit and tongue, generosity and love, and her devotion to family and friends. She will be very much missed,” he family said. Following in the footsteps of her actor father, Susan appeared in feature films and productions on and off Broadway. Most notably, Susan appeared in Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis’ 1978 musical I Wanna Hold Your Hand. She went on to become an award-winning television producer, winning a Golden Globe, a Humanitas Award, and nominations for the Emmy, Peabody, and Grammy awards. Outside of her production work, Susan was also a dedicated philanthropist and activist. In 1980, she joined the Scott Newman Foundation, an organization her father founded a year after his son’s drug and alcohol related death, to raise awareness about substance abuse, and eventually became the Executive Director. Through her role, she helped create educational resources such as a program that allowed 10th graders to create original anti-drug television commercials. Susan would later focus her advocacy on education, juvenile justice, environmental conservation, and cancer research.
The former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt, has warned that if AI falls into the hands of bad actors it could be deadly. “There’s evidence that you can take models, closed or open, and you can hack them to remove their guardrails,” Schmidt said at a European tech conference. ”So in the course of their training, they learn a lot of things. A bad example would be they learn how to kill someone,” he added. Among the methods of attacking AI are jailbreaks and prompt injections, both of which can circumvent guardrails and cause systems to execute instructions that violate operators’ policies, such as answering questions that may help build a bomb. A study by the AI research company Anthropic stress-tested 16 leading large language models (LLMs) in various hypothetical scenarios. In one scenario, researchers found that many models would cancel alerts to emergency services in a fatal situation—a server room with lethal oxygen and temperature levels—if the employee intended to replace the model. In the context of international peace and security, the United Nations has launched research into how AI can be accessed and proliferated by malicious actors, and how to prevent this. Despite these concerns, Schmidt went on to say that AI is “underhyped” and remained broadly optimistic about it.
Ron Dean, an actor who appeared on hit films like The Breakfast Club and The Dark Knight, died Sunday at age 87. According to Maggie Neff, his partner of nearly 40 years, Dean died at a Chicago hospital after battling a long illness, though the cause of his death is unclear. “He passed at exactly 4 PM, after his beloved sisters had said their goodbyes. He hung on like a warrior to say goodbye to his little sisters,” Neff told TMZ. “Then we were alone, and in my arms, I held his hand, and he trusted me when I told him that it was alright to let go. What an honor!” Born on Aug. 15, 1938 in Chicago, Dean began his career in the mid-1970s, often portraying a “tough guy” person, according to his IMDb. In 1983, Dean starred in Risky Business as a detective alongside Tom Cruise, and appeared in the 1985 film The Breakfast Club. One of his most notable roles was in the 1993 film The Fugitive, where he starred as Detective Kelly. Dean also appeared in hit shows including The West Wing, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Cold Case. His last role was in a 2016 episode of Chicago P.D.
Demi Lovato’s former fiancé, actor Max Ehrich, has been arrested for alleged domestic violence against an elderly family member. Ehrich, who was engaged to the “Heart Attack” singer for two months in 2020, was taken to jail on Tuesday for a battery charge on a person 65 or older, according to TMZ. The Emmy-nominated actor was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a $1,000 bond. Fans have been concerned with Ehrich’s social media behavior. He went live on Instagram Live multiple times with his mother, Rhonda, in the room on Tuesday. He also posted cryptic screenshots of the iPhone notes app. One note from Wednesday read, “My heart is broken :(” with the caption being his mom’s phone number, asking to send her money via Zelle. Ehrich, who proposed to Lovato after four months of dating, appeared in 120 episodes of the soap opera, The Young and the Restless, for which he received four Daytime Emmy nominations.
Elon Musk’s self-driving Teslas are going under the microscope in a new probe following a series of incidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation on Tuesday into 2.88 million cars equipped with full self-driving technology (FSD). It comes after it received a raft of incident reports. The list includes running red lights, hitting vehicles, and driving on the wrong side of the road. There are 58 reports in total, claiming the vehicles violated safety laws while in self-driving mode. Of those, 14 involved crashes and 23 led to injury, the Associated Press reports. The administration stated that drivers claimed they often had no warning that the vehicle was about to do something unexpected. Tesla is navigating a fraught period. It was found partly responsible for a deadly crash in Miami in 2019 and is now on the hook for $240 million in damages. It plans to appeal. It has also been sued by the parents of Krysta Tsukahara, who died in a Cybertruck crash last year. Tesla requires drivers to be prepared to take control at all times in FSD vehicles.
A plane was left with just six minutes of fuel after being battered by 100 mph winds and having to do three go-arounds. An investigation has been launched into Ryanair Flight FR3418. The Boeing 737 was being operated by Malta Air when it came minutes from disaster on Friday. It attempted to touch down in Scotland’s Glasgow Prestwick Airport after taking off from Pisa Galileo Galilei Airport in Italy. Storm Amy battered the U.K. over the weekend, which impacted the flight. The Herald reports it was forced to go around twice at Glasgow, before redirecting to Edinburgh. There, it was forced to go around again, changing course for Manchester, England. On the way it issued a distress call, known as a Squawk 7700. By the time it landed safely, it had just 220kg of fuel, enough for around five to six more minutes of flying, according to The Aviation Herald. A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had “commenced an investigation into a serious incident.” Speaking to the Ayr Advertiser, passenger Alexander Marchi said, “The second time it was a very bumpy ride and we almost reached the tarmac, but at the last minute we pulled up very sharply.” Ryanair said it was “cooperating fully” and “unable to comment,” People reports.