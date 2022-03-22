Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf’s Name, ‘Didn’t Feel Like It Was Him’
CRYING WOLF
After spending some time with their newborn son, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided he isn’t quite a “Wolf”—so they’re changing his name, according to a social media announcement by Jenner. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the beauty mogul, 24, posted to her Instagram Story on Monday. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.” Jenner’s update came just hours after posting intimate footage of her pregnancy and delivery to her YouTube channel. The video, titled “To Our Son,” shows images of Jenner at her giraffe-themed baby shower and lying in the delivery room just moments prior to the birth. The reality star and Scott were first linked at Coachella in 2017. They welcomed their first child, Stormi, in 2018. Their son was born on Feb. 2, 2022. In Monday’s announcement, Jenner did not reveal the child’s new name.