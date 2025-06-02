SNL’s Andrew Dismukes is a married man. The comedian, who joined the cast of the iconic sketch comedy series in 2020, wed his longtime partner and fellow comedian Aly Dixon over the weekend. Dixon shared the news via Instagram Stories on Sunday with a close-up video of Dismukes sporting a bowtie with the caption, “No offense we just got married.” The happy couple were joined in celebrating their nuptials by several of Dismukes’ SNL castmates, including Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang, who shared snaps of themselves at the ceremony on Instagram, as well as several writers from the NBC sketch show. Dismukes, 29, first joined the SNL writers’ room in 2017 and received his first Emmy nomination for writing the following year. He joined the cast as a featured player in 2020 and was promoted to permanent repertory status after two seasons in 2022. Dixon, meanwhile, is a Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian and writer. Together since 2016, the couple announced their engagement nearly two years ago, in August 2023.
Kylie Jenner’s Hairstylist’s Cause of Death Revealed
Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s cause of death has been revealed. The 34-year-old, whose A-list clientele included Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, died of natural causes, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. His report details that he died of severe pneumonia exacerbated by a weakened immune system. He also had contracted Cryptococcosis, a fungal infection that causes complications in the lungs. Guerrero’s family announced his passing in a social media post on Feb. 23. At the time, TMZ further reported that the hairstylist had gone to a hospital two days prior because he wasn’t feeling well. Alongside covering Guerrero’s funeral expenses in March, Jenner also paid tribute to her longtime friend on Instagram, writing alongside a carousel of photos and videos of the two throughout the years: “Jesus was more than my friend—he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side… I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel.”
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, shared two new life updates. At a dinner celebrating designer Isabel Marant’s latest collection, the 19-year-old debuted a new career, choreographing a dance performance for the event. She also unveiled a new name, choosing to be credited simply as “Shi.” It’s not yet known if the new moniker is permanent, a stage name, or merely a nickname for “Shiloh.” This marks the teen’s second name change in recent years. Just three days after her 18th birthday in 2024, the budding choreographer, born Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, legally dropped “Pitt” from her surname. Six months earlier, Pitt and Jolie’s eldest daughter, Zahara, 20, had introduced herself as simply “Zahara Marley Jolie” at her sorority induction ceremony at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Later, in 2024, fans noticed the pair’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, 16, was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for the musical The Outsiders, which she assisted her mother in producing. The flurry of name changes came amid their parents’ eight-year divorce proceedings, during which Jolie alleged that Pitt had abused her and their six children.
King of the Hill voice actor Jonathan Joss was shot to death Sunday night, authorities say. Joss, 59, was shot multiple times after an alleged confrontation with his neighbor, Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, in San Antonio, Texas, according to San Antonio police. When police arrived at the scene, Joss had already been hit, and he was pronounced dead after paramedics tried to save him. Alvarez-Cega was arrested a block away from the scene of the crime, and has been charged with murder, with his bond set at $200,000. Joss voiced John Redcorn in King of the Hill from Season 2 through 13 of the show, replacing voice actor Victor Aaron, who died in a car accident in 1996. Joss had already voiced his newest Redcorn lines for the forthcoming King of the Hill revival before his death. Joss also played Chief Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation and acted in shows like Tulsa King and movies including The Magnificent Seven. Season 14 of King of the Hill premieres in early August on Hulu and Disney+.
Patricia Krenwinkel, a Manson Family member involved in the 1969 murder spree that left seven people dead, has been recommended for parole by a panel of the California parole board, The New York Times reported. Now 77, Krenwinkel has been incarcerated at the California Institution for Women in Chino since 1971. After meeting Charles Manson in 1967, Krenwinkel—then known as Katie—was one of six followers to participate in a series of 1969 attacks, including the murder of actress Sharon Tate in Los Angeles, who was eight months pregnant at the time. During the two-night spree, Krenwinkel participated in six more murders, stabbing Folgers Coffee heiress Abigail Folger 28 times. Though she was initially sentenced to death row, Krenwinkel’s sentence was reduced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after the state supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional in 1972. Of the seven participants, three, including Manson, have died, and only Krenwinkel and Charles “Tex” Watson remain incarcerated; the others have been paroled. Before the ruling on May 30, Krenwinkel had been denied parole 15 times. She was recommended for parole in 2022, but California Governor Gavin Newsom warned she “still poses an unreasonable danger to society” and denied her parole. Now, her fate again rests in Newsom’s hands, as the preliminary recommendation will be reviewed by the legal decision Board of Parole Hearings, then sent to the governor’s desk for final approval.
Rep. Maxine Waters’ campaign committee has agreed to pay a $68,000 fine after an FEC investigation found that her election campaign violated multiple finance laws. The California Democrat’s 2020 campaign committee, Citizens for Waters, was found to have accepted campaign donations totaling $19,000 from seven donors in 2019 and 2020, despite the maximum legal contribution from a single individual in California being capped at $2,800. In documents filed by the FEC, Waters is accused of “failing to accurately report receipts and disbursements in calendar year 2020,” “knowingly accepting excessive contributions,” and “making prohibited cash disbursements.” Fox News reports that Waters’ campaign accepted the charges and has agreed to pay the $68,000 fine, as well as promising to send its treasurer to a “Commission-sponsored training program for political committees within one year of the effective date of this Agreement.” The campaign maintains that the financial violations were “errors” that were “not willful or purposeful,” Fox News reports. Waters, 86, has served in Congress since 1991.
A terrifying video shows the moment Italy’s Mount Etna began to erupt Monday, sending tourists fleeing in horror. The eruption occurred on the Mediterranean island of Sicily, where the volcano suddenly began spewing lava and ash, triggering a high-speed pyroclastic flow that tore down the mountainside. In footage shared by INGV Vulcani, Italy’s national volcano monitoring agency, a torrent of debris and smoke careens down the slope. In a statement posted to social media, the agency confirmed that “explosive activity from the Southeast Crater has become a lava fountain,” signaling a significant escalation in volcanic activity. Another stomach-churning clip circulating online shows dozens of tourists running in panic as thick plumes of ash rise violently into the air. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted twice last year—in July and August—and began spewing smoke and lava again in February, prompting travel advisories. Minor lava flows were also observed twice earlier this month, fueling concerns of increased volcanic unrest.
The Sunshine State will have a new summer visitor this week: a plume of Saharan Dust about the size of the continental United States. Formed 5,000 miles away in North Africa, the plume departed its home continent last week, reaching the Caribbean over the weekend. Now, meteorologists expect it to continue its journey west, settling over the Gulf Coast this week. Though dust clouds aren’t uncommon visitors to the region, this is the largest of the year. But Floridians shouldn’t worry too much: by the time the cloud reaches stateside, it will have lost much of its density. Plus, as severe as it sounds, a country-sized plume isn’t a particularly catastrophic weather event. (However, anyone with respiratory issues is advised to mask up, as dust particles worsen the air quality.) While these clouds can sometimes raise temperatures on the ground by trapping heat, they can just as easily lower temperatures by blocking out the Sun. So what can you expect from this dust-up? Experts say hazy skies, less rain—oh, and a fresh layer of dirt on your vehicles. “[The dust cloud] has probably traveled about 3,000 miles, and it gets washed out into your car,” meteorologist Jason Dunion told the New York Times.
A 15-year-old girl who went missing in Utah over a month ago has been found safe in Colorado. Alisa Petrov walked into the Colorado Springs Police Department on Sunday evening, KTVU reported, more than 500 miles from where she disappeared on April 21. Petrov was last seen after being dropped off at her school in American Fork, Utah. Authorities later learned she had made her way to a train station and asked strangers for help buying a bus ticket to Las Vegas. It was discovered that the teen had been secretly communicating with three men on a hidden iPad before her disappearance. All three were taken into custody last week, but none were directly tied to her disappearance. One of them, 35-year-old Matthew Nicholas Menard, is accused of having sexually explicit conversations with the teen and attempting to lure her to Las Vegas. Police believe the two never met in person, according to Daily Mail. Officials said she was in good health, but cops have not yet determined how she got to the police station or if she was held against her will. Her father, Nikolai Petrov, announced the news on Facebook Monday morning, thanking law enforcement and the public for their support.
Alf Clausen, who scored The Simpsons for 27 years, has died at 84 after an eight-year battle with a rare brain disorder. The composer died at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to his daughter, Kaarin Clausen. He was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy around eight years ago, which is a brain disorder that causes behavioral and cognitive issues. Clausen scored many songs for the Fox animated show, garnering him 23 Emmy nominations and two wins with lyricist Ken Keeler for “We Put the Spring in Springfield” and “You’re Checkin’ In (A Musical Tribute to the Betty Ford Center),” in 1997 and ‘98 respectively. In a 2015 interview, Clausen recalled being hesitant to score the show at first, saying at the time that he wanted to be a drama composer. But the 30-time Emmy nominated composer decided to join after The Simpsons creator, Matt Groening, said that the show wasn’t a cartoon, but “a drama where the characters are drawn.” Clausen’s partnership with the series came to a messy end when he was let go in 2017, the composer filing a lawsuit against Disney and its Fox divisions for his unjust termination. Clausen ultimately settled in 2022.