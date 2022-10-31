CHEAT SHEET
    Kyrie Irving Deletes Tweet Promoting Antisemitic Movie

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty

    Kyrie Irving has deleted a tweet promoting a movie criticized for containing antisemitic themes after a furious backlash. The 30-year-old Brooklyn Nets guard was roundly condemned when he posted a link to the Amazon page of the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on Thursday, with even Nets owner Joe Tsai saying he was “disappointed.” Irving denied he was antisemitic in a tweet on Saturday, later telling reporters: “I’m not going to stand down on anything that I believe in.” He also said, “I can post whatever I want” during a tense post-game press conference Saturday. It’s not clear what led to Irving’s decision to delete the tweet, but it disappeared from his Twitter account Sunday.

