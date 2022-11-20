Kyrie Irving Expected to Play With the Nets Tonight After Apology for Anti-Semitic Comments

Read it at Daily Mail
Kyrie Irving is off the bench and expected back on the court tonight after serving an eight-game suspension over a series of anti-Semitic comments he made on Twitter while promoting a 2018 movie that promoted lies about the Holocaust. Irving, after initially doubling down on his statements, issued a formal apology on Saturday. “I'm not anti-Semitic, I never have been,” Irving told SNY. “I don't have hate in my heart for the Jewish people or anyone that identifies as a Jew. I’m not anti-Jewish.” Irving’s return will offer relief to Kevin Durant, who’s been picking up slack for the team since the All-Star guard’s departure on Nov. 3. He’s expected to retake the court in Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.