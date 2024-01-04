Kyrie Irving Rep Suggests Utah Rabbi Made Up ‘I’m a Jew’ Sign Spat
HE SAID, HE SAID
NBA star Kyrie Irving has denied a Utah rabbi’s claims that he asked security at a recent game to make spectators put down signs reading, “I’m a Jew and I’m proud.” Rabbi Avremi Zippel had said he was sitting courtside with three other rabbis when Irving, who has faced allegations of antisemitism in the past, quipped “Nice. I’m a Jew too” in response to the signs. He said Irving then yelled, “Don’t gotta bring something like that to the game” before security approached the group and made them ditch the signs. In comments to Outkick late Wednesday, a rep for Irving said the Dallas Mavericks star had never made a “complaint” with security as the rabbi alleged, and that “there was not a negative interaction as Rabbi Zippel is trying to manufacture.” The rep said Irving had not even spoken to Zippel at the game.