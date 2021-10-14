Brooklyn Nets Vaccine Holdout Kyrie Irving on Losing $17 Million Salary: So What?
SELF-DUNK
How much is not getting a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine worth to NBA star Kyrie Irving? At least $17 million. The Brooklyn Nets point guard has been sidelined from the NBA after refusing to get the vaccine and he spoke out about his decision on an Instagram Live on Wednesday. “Do what’s best for you, but I am not an advocate for either side—I am doing what’s best for me,” he told fans. “I know the consequences here, and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is, that’s the role I play.” Irving will be giving up about half of his $35 million salary by missing all Nets home games in Brooklyn, where he’s ineligible to play under New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine rules. “So what? It’s not about the money,” Irving said. “It’s not always about the money. It’s about choosing what’s best for you. You think I really want to lose money?” Irving signed off by saying he has no intention of retiring from the game.