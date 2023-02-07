Dallas Mavericks Confirm Kyrie Irving’s Trade From Brooklyn Nets
‘WELCOME TO DALLAS’
The Brooklyn Nets struck a deal to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the latter team announced Monday night. In exchange, the Nets will receive two players—Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith—and three future Draft picks: a 2029 unprotected first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. Alongside Irving, the Mavericks will also receive power forward Markieff Morris. The move comes two days after it was announced that Irving had requested a trade after a controversial three-year term with the Nets that was marred by the All-Star’s anti-vaccination stance and the repeated promotion of antisemitic content. Irving, who will wear No. 2 for the Mavericks, is “ecstatic” about playing for his new team, according to reporter Chris Haynes. “Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court,” Irving tweeted on Monday morning. “I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family.”