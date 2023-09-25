Kyrsten Sinema Doesn’t Expect Many Dem Votes During Re-Election Bid: Report
NOT SURPRISING
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) is apparently pinning her hopes for reelection at least in part on Republican voters as she gears up for her first Senate run after leaving the Democratic party, NBC News reported. The outlet obtained documents prepared for donors by Sinema’s team detailing how the senator could still win reelection—by relying almost entirely on the support of Independent and Republican voters. Her apparent path to victory would consist of only 10 to 20 percent of votes cast by Democrats, according to the document. “If the parties nominate extremists, as expected, Kyrsten will win a majority of IND, at least a third of REP and a percentage of DEM voters—making her the first Independent to win a three-way statewide race in American history,” the document read. Sinema switched her party affiliation to independent in December.