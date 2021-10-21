Cops: Protesters Who Followed Sinema Into Bathroom Should Be Charged
TOILET TROUBLE
Four of the protesters who followed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) into a campus bathroom earlier this month are facing misdemeanor charges. According to The Arizona Republic, police from Arizona State University—where Sinema teaches and where the controversial bathroom protest took place on Oct. 3—have recommended charges related to disruption of an educational institution and disorderly conduct. The protesters, who were urging Sinema to drop her opposition to the Biden administration’s infrastructure agenda, recorded themselves interrupting a class she was teaching and then pursuing her into a campus bathroom. The viral video of the protest shows one of the protesters telling Sinema: “Just like we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us.” The identities of the four activists have not been released.