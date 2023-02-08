CHEAT SHEET
Kyrsten Sinema’s Bold State of the Union Dress Was the Talk of Twitter
SESAME STREET SENATOR
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s eclectic fashion choices have once again caused a stir. Dressed in a violently yellow dress with animated shoulder ruffles, Sinema arrived at the State of the Union in sharp contrast to her colleagues’ more muted wardrobes, leading to a Twitter frenzy. “Kyrsten Sinema got confused and thought this was the Grammys,” writer Lesley Abravanel tweeted. Several others compared Sinema’s bright yellow look to Sesame Street’s Big Bird, with many feeling particularly aggrieved by the voluminous sleeves. “Why did Kyrsten Sinema wear her Big Bird floaties to the State of the Union? Was she expecting a water landing?” one Twitter user, Roger ZenAF, wrote.