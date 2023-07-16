CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kyrsten Sinema’s Democratic Foe Outraises Her—Again
TRENDING DOWN
Read it at Politico
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) is feeling the cost of leaving the Democratic Party. Sinema’s Democratic challenger, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), raised $3.1 million between April and June to her $1.7 million, according to quarterly campaign reports first reported by Politico. While Sinema still has millions more in the bank, it’s the second quarter in a row she’s been out-raised by Gallego. Sinema has not announced whether she will seek re-election, but a three-way race could pose a risk to Democrats’ desire to retain their control of the Senate.