Ukraine Intelligence Chief’s Wife Has Been Poisoned, Reports Say
SICKENED
The wife of Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate, has been poisoned, according to local reports. An intelligence source told the Kyiv Post that reports about 30-year-old Marianna Budanova falling ill are “true.” “She went to the doctor on time, if a week later, the consequences would be more severe,” the source added. The source did not give additional information, but according to Ukrainian news site Babel, 30-year-old Budanova has been hospitalized after being “poisoned with heavy metals.” “These substances are not used in any way in everyday life and military affairs,” a source told Babel. “Their presence may indicate a purposeful attempt to poison a specific person.” Both outlets reported that an investigation has been opened for Budanova’s attempted murder. Her husband has been targeted in 10 Russian assassination attempts, according to the Post, including in a car explosion which left him seriously injured.