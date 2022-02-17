L.A. Angels Exec Found Guilty of Giving Deadly Drugs to Pitcher Tyler Skaggs
FOUL BALL
A jury has found the former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels guilty of distributing the fentanyl that killed pitcher Tyler Skaggs. A jury took just three hours to convict Eric Kay on Thursday of one count of drug distribution resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. He faces at least 20 years and up to life in prison. Skaggs and Kay met in 2017 and soon began using drugs together. Kay said that Skaggs introduced him to a drug dealer but that Kay handled the transactions and distribution, which included to other members of the team. Skaggs died of an overdose in 2019 on a team trip to Texas to play the Rangers. He had requested pills from Kay the night before and texted the communications director to come to his hotel room.