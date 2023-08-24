Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Done Pitching This Year After Elbow Ligament Tear

Read it at ESPN
Los Angeles Angels’ superstar Shohei Ohtani is done pitching for the rest of this season after tearing a ligament in his elbow during a Wednesday doubleheader, the team’s manager confirmed to ESPN. It’s unclear whether he will need surgery to repair the injury. He left the mound in the second inning of a day game Wednesday, during the middle of an at-bat against the Cincinnati Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand, citing arm fatigue. But the MVP favorite amazingly returned to the team’s batting order for the nightcap, despite the injury.