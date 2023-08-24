CHEAT SHEET
    Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Done Pitching This Year After Elbow Ligament Tear

    CUT SHORT

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani

    Orlando Ramirez-USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Los Angeles Angels’ superstar Shohei Ohtani is done pitching for the rest of this season after tearing a ligament in his elbow during a Wednesday doubleheader, the team’s manager confirmed to ESPN. It’s unclear whether he will need surgery to repair the injury. He left the mound in the second inning of a day game Wednesday, during the middle of an at-bat against the Cincinnati Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand, citing arm fatigue. But the MVP favorite amazingly returned to the team’s batting order for the nightcap, despite the injury.

