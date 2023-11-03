California Legislator Arrested on DUI Charge After Crash
‘I SINCERELY APOLOGIZE’
Wendy Carrillo, a California assemblymember and candidate running to unseat L.A. City Council incumbent Kevin de León, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after reportedly crashing into multiple parked vehicles. Carrillo was booked just after 4 a.m. Friday and was quoted telling Politico that she would seek help after the crash. “As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions,” Carrillo said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support.” Carrillo is one of the multiple challengers León has faced after audio surfaced of him making casually racist remarks about a fellow councilman’s young Black child.