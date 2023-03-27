CHEAT SHEET
    L.A. Chargers Lineman Alleges TSA Agent Sexually Assaulted Him

    ‘DEHUMANIZING’

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Sebastian Joseph-Day wears an L.A. Chargers jersey on the field

    Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

    Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day has claimed a TSA agent touched him inappropriately at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California on Friday. On Twitter, Joseph-Day wrote that when he asked a male agent to stop touching him unnecessarily, three other agents “swarmed” him and said he was the problem. “I’m all for people doing their job well,” Joseph-Day tweeted. “But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that.” Joseph-Day said he intended to file a complaint, but the airport made him “jump through hoops to do so.” In a statement to Fox News, TSA said it’s investigating the matter and will “determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken.”

    Read it at TMZ