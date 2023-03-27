L.A. Chargers Lineman Alleges TSA Agent Sexually Assaulted Him
‘DEHUMANIZING’
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day has claimed a TSA agent touched him inappropriately at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California on Friday. On Twitter, Joseph-Day wrote that when he asked a male agent to stop touching him unnecessarily, three other agents “swarmed” him and said he was the problem. “I’m all for people doing their job well,” Joseph-Day tweeted. “But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that.” Joseph-Day said he intended to file a complaint, but the airport made him “jump through hoops to do so.” In a statement to Fox News, TSA said it’s investigating the matter and will “determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken.”