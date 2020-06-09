LA City Council President Had Personal LAPD Security Detail While Calling for Police Budget Cuts: Report

Read it at Spectrum News 1
The president of the Los Angeles City Council, who has called for a $150 million budget cut to the city’s police force, reportedly had officers detailed to her house for 24-hour personal security multiple times in the past two months. Nury Martinez has called for defunding the police, a common rallying cry at anti-police brutality protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, but as she introduced a bill that would dent the LAPD’s $3.1 billion yearly budget, multiple police cars were protecting her house, according to local media outlet Spectrum News. A spokesman for Martinez said she requested extra security after receiving death threats directed at her and her daughter, but she called off the detail after press began inquiring about it Monday.