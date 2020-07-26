CHEAT SHEET
    L.A. Clipper Lou Williams Must Quarantine 10 Days After Strip Club Visit

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Katharine Lotze/Getty

    L.A. Clippers guard Lou Williams will miss the first two seeded games while being forced to quarantine for 10 days following a visit to an Atlanta strip club. Williams was granted an excused absence from the Orlando “bubble” to attend a funeral in Atlanta, but the NBA began investigating when photos of him at the Magic City club surfaced on social media. Williams claimed he stopped by the strip joint only for food and that no entertainers were present. Coach Doc Rivers said he wasn’t thrilled with his player’s side trip. “That's something we obviously didn’t enjoy seeing or liked,” he said, according to SI.com.

