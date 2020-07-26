L.A. Clipper Says He Went to Strip Club—for Food—During Trip Out of Bubble

CHEAT SHEET
L.A. Clippers guard Lou Williams was allowed to leave the NBA bubble in Orlando to attend the funeral of a family friend—but has admitted he also went to a strip club. ESPN reports that the NBA is now investigating the activities of Williams, who claimed he only had dinner and that no entertainers were present at Magic City. The athlete came under scrutiny when rapper Jack Harlow posted a photo of them at the club on Thursday night, quickly deleted it and then said it was an old photo—even though Williams was wearing a face mask distributed on the Orlando campus known as the bubble. It’s unclear how long he will be required to quarantine or if he will miss any games.