A suspected serial killer in Los Angeles accused of murdering three homeless people while they slept is in police custody, authorities announced Saturday.

Just a day after the Los Angeles Police Department warned the public of a killer “preying on the unhoused,” Chief Michel Moore told reporters a 33-year-old man had been apprehended.

The suspect, identified as Jerrid Joseph Powell, was already in custody in connection with the murder of a father of two who was shot dead during a follow-home robbery on Tuesday. Investigators then tied Powell to the spate of deadly attacks on the homeless community by matching his vehicle to one linked to the shootings, Moore said.

A handgun found in Powell’s vehicles was used to gun down the three unhoused individuals, according to the chief. The three victims, all men, were killed in separate killings carried out early Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday, police said.

“The next objective is to put this guy away at minimum forever because he doesn't deserve to be out on the street,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.