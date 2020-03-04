LA County Declares State of Emergency as 6 New Coronavirus Cases Emerge
Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus out of “an abundance of caution” after six new cases of the virus emerged in the last two days. “I want to reiterate this is not a response rooted in panic,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “We need every tool at our disposal.” Orange County health officer Nichole Quick said they “expect to see more cases” as the state ramps up testing procedures: “The more you look for something, the more likely you are to find it.” Officials said that all six cases reported over the past 48 hours were the result of close human contact, not community spreading. Pasadena and Long Beach are also declaring public health emergencies, however neither city has confirmed cases of the virus. Supervisor Hilda Solis warned of the vast “misinformation” about the virus, which has prompted “fears” and led to “racial profiling” as California reports more than 50 cases of the virus.