LA County Deputies Shoot Dead Teen Security Guard Who Ran From Them
A 18-year-old who was employed as a security guard in Gardena, LA County, was shot dead by Los Angeles County Sheriff Department deputies Thursday night. The teen, who was identified to local reporters as Andres Guardado by devastated family members, was carrying a handgun as part of his security duties at an auto body shop. His employer, Andrew Heney, told CBS Los Angeles: “Police came up, and they pulled their guns on him and he ran because he was scared, and they shot and killed him. He’s got a clean background and everything. There’s no reason.” The shooting came one day after the LASD was also involved in the fatal shooting of the half-brother of Robert Fuller, who was found dead hanging in California. Spokesman Lt. Charles Calderaro said Guardado “produced a handgun and then began running southbound away from the deputies… Deputies engaged in a short foot pursuit between the two businesses, at some point the deputies contacted the suspect and that’s when the deputy-involved shooting occurred.” Video footage from the scene showed family members and friends confronting deputies at the scene, at one point pushing through the yellow police tape to demand answers.