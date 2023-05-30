L.A. Dodgers Pitcher Opposes Honor for Drag Nun Group

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said he convinced the team to move up the announcement of its relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day in response to the front office’s decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during Pride Night. “I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions,” the hurler said of the Sisters, a satirical performance group that includes drag nuns and other religious imagery. The Dodgers announced plans to honor the organization, then rescinded the invitation after protest, and then apologized and reinstated the invitation after more outcry. Kershaw said he did not want to protest the Sisters. “I think in these situations, instead of maybe criticizing or trying to find something wrong with a group, it’s better just to focus on what you do believe in,” he said. “For me, that’s Jesus. So I think that was our best response.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10