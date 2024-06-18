‘La Dolce Vita’ Star Anouk Aimée Dies at 92

Iconic French movie star Anouk Aimée died at her home in Paris on Tuesday at the age of 92, her family has announced. The actress’ daughter, Manuela Papatakis, wrote on Instagram that she was by her mother’s side when she passed. Aimée had a prolific career spanning seven decades, having landed her first film role at 14 before she went on to international stardom with 1960s films like Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita. She was nominated for an Oscar for the 1966 international romantic film A Man and a Woman but lost out to Elizabeth Taylor. “She belongs to the great masked pantheon of the cinema with this face that has the same intriguing sensuality as that of Garbo, Dietrich or Crawford, those great, mysterious queens, those high priestesses of femininity,” Fellini once said of her, according to The Washington Post. “Anouk Aimée represents the type of woman who leaves you flustered and confused—to death.”
