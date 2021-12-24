La Dolce Vita: The Birth of Italian Cocktails

The Negroni and the Americano are perennial favorites of professional and amateur bartenders around the world. But when were these classic cocktail recipes created? And how did Italy’s bar culture become a sensation?

On this special episode of Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum delve into the backstory of these drinks and the important cocktail connection between America and Italy. Their discussion was inspired by entries in their brand-new book, the Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails, which features more than 1,100 entries from 150 expert contributors.

So fix yourself a cocktail and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 and the 2021 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong