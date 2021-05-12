Two L.A. Firefighters to Be Fired for Taking Pics of Kobe Crash Victims
‘VISUAL GOSSIP’
Two Los Angeles County firefighters will likely be fired for taking and sharing photos of dead bodies at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, according to court documents filed this week. The docs were filed in Vanessa Bryant’s invasion of privacy lawsuit, which accuses multiple deputies, firefighters, and other authorities of snapping pictures of dead bodies and sharing them with family members and strangers. The two firefighters allegedly took pictures that “served no business necessity” and “only served to appeal to baser instincts and desires for what amounted to visual gossip,” according to Bryant’s lawyers. A third firefighter who was a media relations officer has also been suspended. It remains unclear what disciplinary actions the firefighters have faced so far because the Los Angeles Fire Department has not commented on it publicly.