CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Los Angeles Innocence Project Takes Up Scott Peterson Murder Case: Report

    WIFE KILLER?

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Scott Peterson was transported to San Quentin Prison death row after he was formally sentenced to death for the murder or his wife Laci and their unborn son.

    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    Scott Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his wife and unborn child almost two decades ago, will now have his case taken up by the Los Angeles Innocence Project, according to an exclusive report from ABC News. Peterson pled not guilty, and his team maintained his innocence throughout his 2005 murder trial. In 2020, Peterson and his legal team claimed that he had received an unfair trial based on juror misconduct. While his death sentence was ultimately overturned, he was resentenced to life without parole.

    Read it at ABC News