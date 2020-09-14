‘You Guys Are Hurting Me’: L.A. Journalist Releases Video of Sheriff’s Deputies Stomping Her Phone in Arrest
PRESS FREEDOM, JK
The journalist arrested by authorities last night while covering the aftermath of an attack on two L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies has released video, audio and her own written account of what happened, including footage of her being shoved around and video of sheriff’s deputies kicking and stepping on her phone. Per KPCC/LAist reporter Josie Huang’s extended Twitter thread, she was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer while filming their face-off against protesters following a Sunday night press conference in Lynwood. While Huang filmed from a distance, sheriff’s deputies began shoving her around. After shouting “I’m a reporter...I’m with KPCC," Huang began screaming for help from nearby broadcast journalists. She was eventually taken into custody for five hours, which Huang says began with the L.A. County sheriff's deputy refusing to uncuff her so she could put a face covering back on or to give her back her shoe.